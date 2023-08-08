Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $130.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.27.

Aptiv stock opened at $107.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.74. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

