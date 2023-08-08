Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $34.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.24.

AXTA opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $33.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

