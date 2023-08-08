Sage Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 7,666 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 355% compared to the typical volume of 1,685 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.79.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

