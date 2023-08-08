Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Sarcos Technology and Robotics to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative return on equity of 46.26% and a negative net margin of 988.74%. On average, analysts expect Sarcos Technology and Robotics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STRC stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.01. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 79.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 7,959.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68,530 shares in the last quarter. 16.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.

