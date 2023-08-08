Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Sarcos Technology and Robotics to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative return on equity of 46.26% and a negative net margin of 988.74%. On average, analysts expect Sarcos Technology and Robotics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Performance
STRC stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.01. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $24.48.
Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.
About Sarcos Technology and Robotics
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.
