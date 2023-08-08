SEA (SE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SEA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.13. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. HSBC increased their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,214,991 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,316,857,000 after buying an additional 245,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $237,386,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in SEA by 92.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after buying an additional 1,638,408 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 18.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,321,981 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $397,940,000 after buying an additional 514,856 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SEA by 128.0% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

