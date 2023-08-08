Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) PT Raised to $105.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.86.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $77.31 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wole C. Coaxum purchased 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 87,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,505 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 26,137 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 393,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,734,000 after acquiring an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.