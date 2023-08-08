Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Shares Down 6.7%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 30,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 543,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Sentage Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 35.41 and a quick ratio of 35.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sentage

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sentage stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Sentage at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

