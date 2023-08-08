Sera Prognostics (SERA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 12,891.82% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sera Prognostics Price Performance
Sera Prognostics stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. Sera Prognostics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $79.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sera Prognostics Company Profile
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.
