SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 203.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 64.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 34.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

SA opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.54 and a beta of 0.86. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

