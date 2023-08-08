SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,975 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BARK were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BARK. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in BARK by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 374,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BARK by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BARK during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BARK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BARK in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BARK from $2.20 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

BARK Stock Performance

Shares of BARK opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.14. BARK, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.74.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.90 million. BARK had a negative return on equity of 31.67% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BARK news, CFO Zahir Ibrahim purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BARK

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

