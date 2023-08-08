SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kelly Services by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the second quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $22.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $668.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KELYA. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Kelly Services from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kelly Services

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelly Services

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 4,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $76,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $710,874.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.