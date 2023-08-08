SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alta Equipment Group

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $5,362,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,449,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

ALTG opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $566.80 million, a P/E ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 1.56. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.80 million. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.19%.

About Alta Equipment Group

(Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.