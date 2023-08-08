Sital K. Mody Sells 55,849 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

