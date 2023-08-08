SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $164.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.62. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.48.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,920,000 after buying an additional 566,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 960,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,727,000 after buying an additional 394,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2,260.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 156,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

