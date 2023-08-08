SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 507,855 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,254 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $14,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on SM Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

SM Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 41.36%. The business had revenue of $550.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.80%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

