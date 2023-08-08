SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $338,430.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $817,235.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $338,430.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $817,235.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,595 shares of company stock worth $1,724,495. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.26. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $383.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

