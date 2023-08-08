Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 65.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 million. On average, analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMSI opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

