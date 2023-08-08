Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robbins Farley raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 27.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,729,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Snap-on by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $273.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.75 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.95.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,850 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

