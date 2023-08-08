Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,234 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 525,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $13,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

