Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stake Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 375.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,555 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,650 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,697,391 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,033 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 15,737,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,237,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,141,000 after purchasing an additional 868,307 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWN. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.07.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

