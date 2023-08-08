SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 191,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SpartanNash by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,923,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,398,000 after acquiring an additional 30,161 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in SpartanNash by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 43,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SpartanNash by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 560,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,708 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPTN opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.60 million, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 116.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $197,437.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,249.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

