Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Shares of SPT opened at $47.70 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $26,400.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $53,194.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $26,400.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,664 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,673 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 459,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,648 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1,412.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 148,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

