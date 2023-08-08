Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.82.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $47.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.91. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $26,400.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $26,400.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $53,194.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,664 shares of company stock worth $2,827,673 over the last 90 days. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

