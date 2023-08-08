SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

SPX Technologies stock opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.72 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $854,346.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SPX Technologies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

