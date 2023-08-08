SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Jonathan Davies Purchases 52 Shares

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies acquired 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £125.84 ($160.82).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Jonathan Davies acquired 46 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £125.12 ($159.90).

On Tuesday, May 9th, Jonathan Davies acquired 48 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £123.84 ($158.26).

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 242.40 ($3.10) on Tuesday. SSP Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 283.20 ($3.62). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 256.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 256.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24,275.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSPG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.47) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.71) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.15) to GBX 340 ($4.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 316.43 ($4.04).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

