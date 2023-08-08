STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $59,209,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,496,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,337,000 after acquiring an additional 568,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE STAG opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

