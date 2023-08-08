Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,153,000 after acquiring an additional 37,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,773,000 after acquiring an additional 37,724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after acquiring an additional 70,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 800,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 630,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products

In other news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $92,845.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,910.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $841.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.13). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 67.84%.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

