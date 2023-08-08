Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,772 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock opened at $104.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

