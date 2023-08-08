Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.57 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SCM opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 76,208 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 97.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter worth about $787,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the period. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Further Reading

