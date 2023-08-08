StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STEP. TheStreet downgraded StepStone Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.40.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on STEP

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.38 and a beta of 1.44.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 380.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael I. Mccabe purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $589,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,770.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael I. Mccabe acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,770.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $753,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 119,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,920.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 108,000 shares of company stock worth $2,416,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $932,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.