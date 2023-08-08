StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Raised to $30.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.40.

StepStone Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $29.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.38 and a beta of 1.44. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 380.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In related news, insider Michael I. Mccabe purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,770.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other StepStone Group news, insider Michael I. Mccabe acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $753,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 119,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,920.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 25,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,390 over the last 90 days. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after buying an additional 939,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,545,000 after purchasing an additional 460,189 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 441,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,491,000 after purchasing an additional 292,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 366.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 221,829 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

