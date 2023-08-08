STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1,104.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.60.

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $226.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.08. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 185.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. STERIS’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 154.10%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

