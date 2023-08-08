Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Kosmos Energy Call Options (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 7,045 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 912% compared to the typical daily volume of 696 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KOS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KOS opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 51.10%. On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

