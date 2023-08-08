Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Vistagen Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 21,162 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 47,995% compared to the typical volume of 44 call options.

Institutional Trading of Vistagen Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 19.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 22.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 35,856 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 133,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 49,194 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Vistagen Therapeutics Trading Up 676.8 %

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $104.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

