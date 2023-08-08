Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,727 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 92% compared to the average volume of 2,977 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 42,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,570,000 after purchasing an additional 713,728 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in Pagaya Technologies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 237,838 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pagaya Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 677,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 62,256 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $676,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 584,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGY opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pagaya Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 7.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGY shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.06.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

