StockNews.com Lowers Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.83.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $190.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

