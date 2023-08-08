StockNews.com Lowers Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) to Sell

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FULT opened at $14.63 on Monday. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fulton Financial news, CEO Curtis J. Myers purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,601.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Curtis J. Myers bought 15,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,601.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Mccollom bought 10,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,503 shares in the company, valued at $696,439.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 347.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

