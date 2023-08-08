StockNews.com Upgrades First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) to Sell

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AG. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of AG stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.08. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $9.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,827 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 18.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 641,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 100,114 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 12.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,511,019 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,855 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,972,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 490,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,142,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 850,700 shares in the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

