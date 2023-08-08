Stratasys (SSYS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Stratasys to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Stratasys has set its FY23 guidance at $0.12-0.24 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. On average, analysts expect Stratasys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stratasys Stock Down 0.3 %

SSYS opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $8,760,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at $10,325,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stratasys by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,411,000 after purchasing an additional 313,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 277,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 250,090 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

