Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INN. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

About Summit Hotel Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.17%.

(Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.