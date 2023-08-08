Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) versus Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Financial Comparison

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Summit Hotel Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $171.22 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Summit Hotel Properties $675.70 million 0.93 -$1.05 million ($0.17) -34.53

Sotherly Hotels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summit Hotel Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

95.8% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels N/A N/A N/A Summit Hotel Properties -0.27% -0.14% -0.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sotherly Hotels and Summit Hotel Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Hotel Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50

Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus target price of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 67.52%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Dividends

Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Summit Hotel Properties pays out -141.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Hotel Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties beats Sotherly Hotels on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.