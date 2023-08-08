Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMLP opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $599,454. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 406,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 145,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 63,049 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Articles

