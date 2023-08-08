Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Summit Therapeutics Price Performance
SMMT opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.
About Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
