Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

SMMT opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 245.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,845,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 130.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 617,308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 622,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 482,206 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 935.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 397,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 359,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

