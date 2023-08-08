Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,372 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $13,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Sun Communities by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.25.

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SUI opened at $129.28 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $172.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.15 and its 200-day moving average is $138.43.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

