Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $400.00. The stock had previously closed at $338.09, but opened at $352.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $344.52, with a volume of 715,453 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.67.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,239,171. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,216,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after purchasing an additional 269,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.11 and its 200 day moving average is $163.28.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

