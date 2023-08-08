Susquehanna Trims Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Target Price to $100.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $93.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.41. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $147.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.34 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $4,027,681.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,234,756.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,661 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,681,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,152,000 after buying an additional 221,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Synaptics by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,262,000 after acquiring an additional 70,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Synaptics by 75.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,030,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,981,000 after acquiring an additional 443,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Synaptics by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,234,000 after acquiring an additional 306,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

