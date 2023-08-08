Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.08.

SYNA opened at $93.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.53. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $147.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $4,027,681.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,234,756.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,030,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,981,000 after buying an additional 443,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,790,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after purchasing an additional 306,742 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Synaptics by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 251,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,879,000 after buying an additional 224,380 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

