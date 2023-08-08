Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $85.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $93.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average is $98.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.53. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $67.73 and a 1-year high of $147.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $4,027,681.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,234,756.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 411.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

