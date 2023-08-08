TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.45

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as high as $7.73. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 5,872,704 shares.
Several research analysts have recently commented on TAL shares. UBS Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Amundi grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 859,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
