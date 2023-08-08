TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.45

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as high as $7.73. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 5,872,704 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TAL shares. UBS Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

TAL Education Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Amundi grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 859,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

