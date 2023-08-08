TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) Trading Down 0.1%

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 5,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 6,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

TC Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter.

TC Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

